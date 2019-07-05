Obituaries

Richard Randall Burkhart, Andersonville

Richard Randall Burkhart, age 63 of Andersonville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 3, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia June Burkhart of Maynardville; father, Ellis Richard Burkhart of North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Janie Burkhart; daughter, Angela (Billy) Wilkerson; step daughter, Ashley (Paul) Langlois; granddaughters, Kaylee Wilkerson, Delana Raby, Ella Langlois, Gracelynn Barbee; brother, David (Vickie) Burkhart; sister, Rhonda Burkhart; special nephew, Dusty (Sarah) Burkhart; a host of other nieces and nephews, father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Ridenour; brother-in-law, Bill Ridenour; sister-in-law, Maria (Leo) Elliott; special aunts, Helen Roberts and Linda Ault.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Steve Ailor and Dusty Burkhart officiating. His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

