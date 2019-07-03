Obituaries

Roger Dale Golliher, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Roger Dale Golliher, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Golliher was of the Baptist faith. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, & a friend to many. Roger enjoyed Bowling and UT Sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Lillie Morris Golliher; Brother, Gary Golliher; Sister, Opal Loden; Mother-in-law & Father-in-law, E.W. & Dorotha Reeves. Survivors include: Wife: Ruth Golliher of Rockwood, TN Son: Todd Golliher of Harriman, TN 2 Grandchildren: Tatum & Jeremiah Golliher Brothers: Onnis Golliher (Gail) of Rockwood, TN Terry Golliher of Rockwood, TN Sisters: Carolyn Grant (Arthur) of Rockwood, TN Doris Settles of Rockwood, TN Jean Davis of Rockwood, TN Several nieces & nephews

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Evans Mortuary from 1:00-2:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow from the Chapel with Rev. Wayne Mullins officiating. Interment and Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Roger Dale Golliher.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

