Judy A. Cofer, Rockwood

Mrs. Judy A. Cofer, age 60 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church, Harriman, Tennessee.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Glendon & Clemitine Sims; Sister, Kathy Miller. Survivors include: Husband: George D. Cofer of Rockwood, TN Son: Justin D. Cofer (Allison) of Knoxville, TN Daughter: Jessica D. Poore-Cofer of Maryville, TN 4 Grandchildren: Hunter Poore, Gabriel Poore, Lucas Poore, & Nathaniel D. Cofer Sister: Wanda Sue Hall of Lancing, TN Brothers: Mike Sims of Chattanooga, TN Larry Sims of Oakdale, TN Steve Sims of Oliver Springs, TN Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6:00-7:00pm. The family requests memorials be made to Alhambra Shriners of Knoxville, 315 Mimosa Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Judy A. Cofer.

