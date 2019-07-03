Featured
Head-on wreck in Stephens Community due to Drug, DUI
On Monday afternoon, a crash on Knoxville Highway in Morgan County (Highway 62) at Back Petros Road in the Stephens Community, sent both drivers to the hospital. According to the accident report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 39-year-old Brandon Martin of Knoxville, was traveling west when his vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane striking a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, driven by 47-year-old Tania Jones of Petros, head-on. Both Martin and Jones were transported to local hospitals with
Date: 07/01/19
Time: 4:04PM
Hwy: Knoxville Hwy.
County: Morgan
Driver #1
Name: Brandon Martin
From: Knoxville, TN
Age: 39
Seatbelt: Yes
Injured: Yes
Charged With: Felony Drug, DUI 1st, Implied Consent
Driver #2
Name: Tania Jones
From: Petros, TN
Age: 47
Seatbelt: Yes
Injured: Yes
Charged With: None
Vehicle #1
Make: Mercury
Model: Grand Marquis
Year: 2000
Vehicle #2
Make: Dodge
Model: Ram 1500
Year: 2007
Preliminary Crash Description
Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Knoxville Highway. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on Knoxville Highway. Vehicle 1 crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck vehicle 2 head on.