Head-on wreck in Stephens Community due to Drug, DUI

On Monday afternoon, a crash on Knoxville Highway in Morgan County (Highway 62) at Back Petros Road in the Stephens Community, sent both drivers to the hospital. According to the accident report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 39-year-old Brandon Martin of Knoxville, was traveling west when his vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane striking a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, driven by 47-year-old Tania Jones of Petros, head-on. Both Martin and Jones were transported to local hospitals with non – lifethreatening injuries, their conditions are unknown at this time. Martin has been charged with Felony Drug, DUI 1st offense, and Implied Consent.

Date: 07/01/19

Time: 4:04PM

Hwy: Knoxville Hwy.

County: Morgan

Driver #1

Name: Brandon Martin

From: Knoxville, TN

Age: 39

Seatbelt: Yes

Injured: Yes

Charged With: Felony Drug, DUI 1st, Implied Consent

Driver #2

Name: Tania Jones

From: Petros, TN

Age: 47

Seatbelt: Yes

Injured: Yes

Charged With: None

Vehicle #1

Make: Mercury

Model: Grand Marquis

Year: 2000

Vehicle #2

Make: Dodge

Model: Ram 1500

Year: 2007

Preliminary Crash Description

Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Knoxville Highway. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on Knoxville Highway. Vehicle 1 crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck vehicle 2 head on.

