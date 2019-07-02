Obituaries

Matthew Ryan Creasman, Clinton

Matthew Ryan Creasman, 42, of Clinton, Tennessee, died June 26th 2019. He was born April 22, 1977 in Knoxville Tennessee the son of Robert Joseph Creasman and Jackie Lynn Payne.

Matt loved spending time with his three children and wife. Matt loved to fish and be near the water, that’s where he got his “peace of mind” as he would say. Matt enjoyed making others laugh and smile with his uplifting spirit.

Matt was a very hard working man and did what ever necessary to make sure his family and loved ones were taking care of. Matt would do anything to help anyone in need and he was always there with an open heart and helping hands.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents Robert Joseph and Jackie of Knoxville; his wife of 24 years Judi Creasman, his sons Zack Creasman and Shadow Creasman, and his daughter Brittany Creasman of Clinton. He also leaves his brother Joshua Creasman, grandmother, Sara Epperson , also of Knoxville; and his uncle Steve Creasman.

Matthew is preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Creasman and grandparents Jack and June Payne.

Services will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Receiving of friends and a celebration of life service will be held from 4-6pm on Saturday July 6th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to children’s college education fund via gf.me/u/ttygft or directly at Y12 Federal Credit Union (Creasman College Fund – Brittany Creasman).www..holleygamble.com

