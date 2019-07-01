Obituaries
Nancy Lou Jarnigan, Clinton
Nancy Lou Jarnigan, age 65 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence. Nancy was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life and working with the elderly. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Crowley; brothers, Comer and Gary Crowley; father-in-law, Tom Jarnigan; and brother-in-laws, David Jarnigan and Mike Jarnigan.
She is survived by:
Loving husband of 46 years…. Johnny Jarnigan
Children…………………… Reecia Dupes & husband Greg
Felicia Jarnigan
Grandchildren….. Brandon, Matt, Maleah, Miya, & Tucker
Great Grandchild….. Neegan
Siblings………………. Kenneth Crowley & wife Jane
Estil Crowley & wife Gail
Lynn Daughtery & husband Junior
Denzil Crowley & wife Sherry
Timmy Crowley & wife Shenia
Tammy Davis & husband Jimmy
Donna Thomas & husband Tim
Mike Crowley & Susan Crowley
Mother-in-law…….. Wilma Jarnigan
Sister-in-law……… Dorothy Stittums and husband Jimmy
Brother-in-laws…….. Neal Jarnigan and wife Patsy
Paul Jarnigan and wife Rosie
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Nancy’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com