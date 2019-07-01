Obituaries

Nancy Lou Jarnigan, Clinton

Nancy Lou Jarnigan, age 65 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence. Nancy was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life and working with the elderly. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Crowley; brothers, Comer and Gary Crowley; father-in-law, Tom Jarnigan; and brother-in-laws, David Jarnigan and Mike Jarnigan.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 46 years…. Johnny Jarnigan

Children…………………… Reecia Dupes & husband Greg

Felicia Jarnigan

Grandchildren….. Brandon, Matt, Maleah, Miya, & Tucker

Great Grandchild….. Neegan

Siblings………………. Kenneth Crowley & wife Jane

Estil Crowley & wife Gail Lynn Daughtery & husband Junior Denzil Crowley & wife Sherry Timmy Crowley & wife Shenia Tammy Davis & husband Jimmy Donna Thomas & husband Tim Mike Crowley & Susan Crowley

Mother-in-law…….. Wilma Jarnigan

Sister-in-law……… Dorothy Stittums and husband Jimmy

Brother-in-laws…….. Neal Jarnigan and wife Patsy

Paul Jarnigan and wife Rosie

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Nancy’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

