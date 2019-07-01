Obituaries

Stella Kennedy, Lake City

Stella Kennedy, age 95 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on December 15, 1923 to the late Walter and Laura Byrge Bunch in New River. Her parents moved to Detroit during World War II and she worked at the Ford plant making bomber wings. She was part of the “Rosy Riveter Girls” and worked as a buckler who is the person who brads the rivets on the other side. After, the war, she came home to New River, got married, and started a family. She was the precious mother to 7 children and had the patience of Job. She loved cooking 3 meals a day and was the best cook ever. If you left her house hungry it was your own fault. She also loved to crochet. She had lots of tough times but she never worried. She had great strength, especially in the last few years with her fading eyesight, hearing, and only 30% of her heart. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by: husband, Loranzy Kennedy; sons, Boyd Kennedy, Kenneth Kennedy, and Coye Kennedy; granddaughter, Laura Cook; and siblings, Effie Ward, Esther Byrge, Norman Bunch, Cledyth Bunch, and Reafus Bunch.

She is survived by: children, Charlie Kennedy, Rickey Kennedy and wife Karen, Reba Cook and husband Paul, Lynn Kennedy and friend Berta Phillips; grandchildren, Robert Cook, Meagan Kennedy, and Katelynn Kennedy; siblings, Carlos Bunch and wife Peggy, Margaret Leach and husband Don, Freida Bunch; and sister-in-law, Omer Carroll Bunch; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Mark Johnson, Nurse Destiny and staff.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-6pm with the funeral service to follow at 6pm with the Rev. Joshua Hawkins officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Byrge Cemetery in New River. www.holleygamble.com

