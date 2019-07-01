Obituaries

Paul Wilson, Lake City

Paul Wilson, age 76 of Lake City, TN went to be with our Lord and Saviour on Friday, June 28, 2019. Paul passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side. Paul was born April 2, 1943 to the late Mitchell Mike and Verdie Duncan Wilson. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the Briceville First Baptist Church. Paul loved to attend singings, church and all the children. He looked forward to seeing them at every church service. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting, singing for the Lord and sharing his testimony and love for God. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers Donnie Lynn, Harold Dean, and Clarence Wilson.

Survivors:

Wife Betty Black Wilson

“Daughter” Denise Casteel

“Grandson” Hoyt Casteel

Sister Nella and Aaron Dean Redden

Julia Faye and B Ray Phillips

Rose and Laymon Phillips

Brother Marshall and Kay Wilson

Bob and Amanda Wilson

Lonnie Gene and Sharon Wilson

Roger Wilson

Tom and Leslie Wilson

Fred Junior Wilson

Cousin and Best Friend David “Toots” Roden

And several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and a host of friends and acquaintances.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, July 1, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson and Rev. Tim Russell officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

