Charles Robert (Charlie) Harris Sr, Kingston

Charles Robert (Charlie) Harris Sr. of Kingston died peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 following a short illness. He was 94 years old. Charlie was born in Philadelphia, Tennessee to Nathan and Susan Lenoir Harris, grew up in Sweetwater, Tennessee and graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in 1943. The second world war was raging at the time and Charlie was anxious to join in the war effort. He subsequently enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a tail gunner aboard two-man aircraft. Charlie completed twenty-eight missions in the South Pacific. At the end of his service, Charlie went home to his beloved East Tennessee.

In the years following the war, Charlie studied accounting at the University of Tennessee, married and started a family. He worked in nuclear materials procurement for twenty-five years at Union Carbide Nuclear Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge before taking early retirement to go into the boat and tire business in Kingston with his son Rob. A Kingston resident since 1954, Charlie was active in his community and church. He was a longtime member of Kingston United Methodist Church and served in many leadership capacities including leading the capital campaign for a new church building and serving as church treasurer.

In later life, he was baptized into the Church of Christ faith and attended First Baptist Church in Kingston. At various times in his life, Charlie was a fisherman, golfer, bridge and tennis player. He loved the land and was never happier than when he was clearing, mowing and gardening. Charlie loved his God, his country and his family. He had the untiring work ethic and sense of responsibility that was the hallmark of the “Greatest Generation”. He also had a wry sense of humor and liked to have a good time. He was blessed with two long and happy marriages and traveled extensively with both wives, experiencing all the world has to offer and making treasured memories. Charlie is predeceased by his first wife of forty years, Phyllis Quinley Harris; his parents, Nathan and Susan Harris; and his brother, James Henry Harris.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Hattie (Rickie) Hendrix Harris, his sister, Mary Ann Dalton, his children, Susan Harris (George Coviello), Charles Robert Harris Jr. (Vivian), and Lynn Harris Wingo (EB Fox). He also leaves five stepchildren, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral 7pm Monday July 1, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Dr. Jeff Sledge chaplain of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater. Burial 11am E.S.T. Tuesday at Grassy Cove Methodist Cemetery in Crossville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

