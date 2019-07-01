BBBTV12

Linda Faye King, Rocky Top

Linda Faye King, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Linda was born June 3, 1944 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Ed Disney and Reba Strong Disney. Linda was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and watching her grandson play ball. She loved her church family and her family was her world.

Survivors: Husband Jerry King of Lake City

                Daughter  Kendry Tackett and Henry of Clinton

                Grandson  Kadey Tackett of Clinton

                Sisters       Marilyn Harmon and Omer of Lake City

                 Jewell Glaspie and Jack of Knoxville

                  Rose Mary Phillips and Lawrence of Lake City

And a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Island Ford Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Island Ford Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Island Ford Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment.

