Jaxson Grainger, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries

Infant Jaxson Grainger of Clinton passed away on June 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. Jaxton is preceded in death by grandparents, Freddy Rosenbalm; great grandparents, Clyde W. Hill, Thelma Marie Hill, Lois Grainger, & Paul Grainger; great aunt, Lois Ann Hill

He is survived by:

Parents…………….. Michael & Rebecca Grainger

Brother………….. Jaden Grainger

Sisters………… Milean Grainger & Madison Leinart

Grandparents…. Karen Leinart, Charles Leinart, Melody Grainger, & Mike Grainger

Aunts………………… Lorretta Williams, Samantha Leinart, Abigail Leinart,

Faith Leinart, & Kelsey Leinart

Great Uncle…… James Hill

Cousins………… Brianna Hickman, Luke Rosenbalm, Mason Rosenbalm,

Kaceson Rosenbalm, & McKinley Hickman

Some family members not mentioned

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Valley

View Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all

Arrangements. holleygamble.com

