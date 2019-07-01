BBBTV12

Jaxson Grainger, Clinton

Infant Jaxson Grainger of Clinton passed away on June 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. Jaxton is preceded in death by grandparents, Freddy Rosenbalm; great grandparents, Clyde W. Hill, Thelma Marie Hill, Lois Grainger, & Paul Grainger; great aunt, Lois Ann Hill

He is survived by:

Parents…………….. Michael & Rebecca Grainger

Brother………….. Jaden Grainger

Sisters………… Milean Grainger & Madison Leinart

Grandparents…. Karen Leinart, Charles Leinart, Melody Grainger, & Mike Grainger

Aunts………………… Lorretta Williams, Samantha Leinart, Abigail Leinart,

                                Faith Leinart, & Kelsey Leinart

Great Uncle…… James Hill

Cousins………… Brianna Hickman, Luke Rosenbalm, Mason Rosenbalm,

                                Kaceson Rosenbalm, & McKinley Hickman

Some family members not mentioned

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Valley

View Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all

Arrangements. holleygamble.com

