Obituaries
Jaxson Grainger, Clinton
Infant Jaxson Grainger of Clinton passed away on June 26, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional. Jaxton is preceded in death by grandparents, Freddy Rosenbalm; great grandparents, Clyde W. Hill, Thelma Marie Hill, Lois Grainger, & Paul Grainger; great aunt, Lois Ann Hill
He is survived by:
Parents…………….. Michael & Rebecca Grainger
Brother………….. Jaden Grainger
Sisters………… Milean Grainger & Madison Leinart
Grandparents…. Karen Leinart, Charles Leinart, Melody Grainger, & Mike Grainger
Aunts………………… Lorretta Williams, Samantha Leinart, Abigail Leinart,
Faith Leinart, & Kelsey Leinart
Great Uncle…… James Hill
Cousins………… Brianna Hickman, Luke Rosenbalm, Mason Rosenbalm,
Kaceson Rosenbalm, & McKinley Hickman
Some family members not mentioned
The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Valley
View Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all
