2019 Drug Awareness Day at the Oak Ridge Pool

The Oak Ridge Chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks will be hosting the 7th annual “Drug Awareness Day” at the Oak Ridge Municipal Pool located at 172 Providence Road, on Saturday, July 13th.

Drug Awareness demonstrations will be held from 10am until 2pm inside the pool area. Hundreds of prizes will be given away to those participating in a drug awareness activity. Some of the prizes include T-shirts, coloring books, swim noodles, beach balls and Frisbees.

This event is a partnership with Anderson County Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Oak Ridge City Parks and Recreation Department and Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition.

Elks believe that the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. With that in mind, the Elks Drug Awareness Program reaches out to youth of all ages and backgrounds. As the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States, the Elks Drug Awareness Program strives to educate all members of society about the dangers of illegal drug use and to help prevent the abuse of legalized and prescription drugs.

