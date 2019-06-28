Obituaries

Harley Hughlen Henry, Crossville

Mr. Harley Hughlen Henry, age 89 of Crossville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Wyndridge Healthcare, Crossville. He was born November 15, 1929 and he loved to wheel and deal. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hughlen & Lorenda Golliher Henry; wife, Geraleen Henry; son, Phillip Henry; brothers, Otis, Jesse, & Clayton Henry; sisters, Mary Stiles, Annie Lou Hall, & Opal Jolly.

Survivors include: Brother: Omer Henry of Rockwood, TN Niece: Mary Williams of Lake City, FL Several nieces, nephews and cousins

A Graveside Service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00pm in Haley’s Grove Cemetery, Crab Orchard, TN with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harley Hughlen Henry.

