Charlotte Goodman Fritts, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Charlotte Goodman Fritts, age 75 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away at Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Mrs. Fritts was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Ten Mile, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie & Edna Hamby Goodman; husband, Sammy Dennis Fritts; son, Sammy H. Fritts; Stepson & wife, Denny & Linda Fritts.

Survivors include: Son: Monty Fritts (Denise) of Kingston, TN Daughter: Bonita Tomlinson (Roger) of Palatka, FL Grandchildren: Zachary, Abraham, Monty, Justin, Miranda, Rebecca & Chris 14 Great Grandchildren Sister: Sandra Aslinger (Lee) of Wartburg, TN

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00am in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. The family gives special thanks to her family at Alexander Guest House. The family request memorials made to Pat Summitt Foundation, 502 W Summit Hill Dr. SW#1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Charlotte Goodman Fritts.

