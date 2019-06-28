Featured
Kingston delays tax increase, for now
Kingston City leaders held off on a proposed 17 cent property tax increase on second reading Tuesday evening, after an amendment to the original motion to pass it was placed on the floor for a vote.
Councilman Tony Brown asked for the amendment which
asked the city to operate on a continuing budget until the council could convene
in a work session to address what he called changes in the budget from
when it was passed on first reading 10 days ago. All council members voted to
support that recommendation and so the proposed tax increase of 17
cent for now is on hold.
The exact date they will meet in that work session wasn’t discussed at last night’s meeting. We will let you know when that meeting will be held.
