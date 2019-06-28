Featured

Kingston delays tax increase, for now

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Kingston City leaders held off on a proposed 17 cent property tax increase on second reading Tuesday evening, after an amendment to the original motion to pass it was placed on the floor for a vote.

Councilman Tony Brown asked for the amendment which asked the city to operate on a continuing budget until the council could convene in a work session to address what he called changes in the budget from when it was passed on first reading 10 days ago. All council members voted to support that recommendation and so the proposed tax increase of 17 cent for now is on hold.



The exact date they will meet in that work session wasn’t discussed at last night’s meeting. We will let you know when that meeting will be held.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged on hold, second reading