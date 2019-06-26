BBBTV12

Harriman Woman Charged with Murder After Man Dies from Fentanyl Overdose

A Harriman woman is being charged with second degree murder after a man died from a fentanyl overdose.

Grand jurors in Roane County indicted 29-year-old Autumn Adkisson on two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Zachary Bales.

According to the indictment, Adkisson provided the deadly synthetic drug along with another illegal substance to Bales on or around Feb. 08, 2019.

The indictment said the fentanyl killed Bales. Adkisson was booked into the Roane County Jail on June 25 following the indictment. 

