Obituaries

Eunice Phillips, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Eunice Phillips, age 88 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was born on July 24, 1931 in Devonia, TN. Eunice loved working in her flowers and was a quilter.

Her grandson, Christopher Stewart preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Hyde and husband Lacy; grandchildren, Trey Tidwell, Nicki Tidwell, and Amanda Hyde; great-grandchildren, Bret and Tayler Stewart, Logan and Justin Tidwell, Charles Copeland, Roman Hyde, and Ivy Tidwell.

A private burial will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

