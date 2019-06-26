Obituaries
Eunice Phillips, Oliver Springs
Eunice Phillips, age 88 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She was born on July 24, 1931 in Devonia, TN. Eunice loved working in her flowers and was a quilter.
Her grandson, Christopher Stewart preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Hyde and husband Lacy; grandchildren, Trey Tidwell, Nicki Tidwell, and Amanda Hyde; great-grandchildren, Bret and Tayler Stewart, Logan and Justin Tidwell, Charles Copeland, Roman Hyde, and Ivy Tidwell.
A private burial will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family.