Featured

Oak Ridge man Indicted on Child Rape

Posted on by in Featured, News with

An Oak Ridge man is in serious trouble for alleged sex crimes. The Roane County grand jury indicted Aaron Calloway Litton last week on two counts of child rape, two counts of rape and two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Litton, 40, was booked on the indictment at the Roane County Jail last Thursday. He posted bail and was released .

His address is listed as 115 Orchard Lane, Oak Ridge.

Litton’s alleged crimes occurred between April 1, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged child rape, indicted