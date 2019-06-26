Obituaries

Lucious Edward Howard, Kingston

Lucious Edward Howard, 64, Retired Lieutenant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol died of natural causes in Kingston, TN on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born February 10, 1955 in Spencer, TN to Ronald and Deltrice Howard. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1972. He was dedicated to his family and his brothers and sisters with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was active volunteer with the Roane County Jail Ministry helping those in addiction. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Brady Howard and Earl Moody; and grandmothers, Wilma Howard and Effie Moody; along with many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by:

Wife: Maretta McNichol Howard

Children: Damien, Adam, and Courtney

Step Children: Damian; K.C. and her husband, Justin; Levi; Stephen, and Lucas

Grandchildren: Abby, Lowen, Ellie, Myanne, Maven, Phinney, and Archer

Mother: Deltrice Howard

Sisters and their husbands: Helen & Greg Carlton

Sandy & Paul Bradley

Aunts and Uncles: Virginia Baker, Barbara Shockley, Gladys Shockley, Demi Moody and Jimmy Moody

Nieces and Nephews: Shannon Decker and her husband, Shamus, and their daughter, Hannah

Denny and his wife, Stephanie and their son, Leo Nikki Basham and her children Jeremy Howard and his children Austin Howard & wife, Tessa and their daughter

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to all who have prayed and encouraged them during a difficult time.

The first visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. (C.D.T.) until 6:00 p.m. (C.D.T.) at the Layne Funeral Home; 151 Argo Road, Spencer, TN 38585. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home Chapel on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. (C.D.T.) with Minister Wayne Sullivan and Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain R.C. Christian officiating.

The family will also receive friends, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763 from 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.). Funeral services will follow from the church at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) with Kenny Plemmons, Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Vic Donoho, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Rusty Smith officiating. Honors will be given by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Focus Group Ministries at www.focustn.org/roanecounty.html. An online register is available at. www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Lucious Edward Howard.

