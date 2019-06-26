Featured

Planet Fitness Opening “Judgement Free” Gym in Oak Ridge in July

Join for as low $10 a month with no commitment

LEBANON, Tn. (June 25, 2019) – Planet Fitness – one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers, and home of the Judgement Free Zone® – announces further expansion in “The Volunteer State.”

Its 9th club in the Knoxville DMA will open the last week of July in the Hobby Lobby Center (370 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830) in part of the former Kmart space.

Memberships will be accepted for as low as $1 down, $10 a month with no commitment through July 30. Sign up online at https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/oak-ridge-tn or in person at the club during pre-sale hours, Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. The 27,500-square-foot Oak Ridge club will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more. It will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Membership includes free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe@pf ® program. As a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with “Planet of Triumphs,” an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members, reinforcing the Company’s belief that ‘everyone belongs.’

Planet Fitness has extended its judgement free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation™”. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

PF Black Card®membership includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits, which vary by location. During pre-sales, PF Black Card membership will be offered with no commitment.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to Lebanon,” said Victor Brick, Planet Fitness franchisee. “Whether or not you’ve belonged to a gym, we invite you to check out the Lebanon club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about. We’re confident that our encouraging and hassle-free environment will be a welcome addition to the community.”

For more information about Planet Fitness Oak Ridge, call 865-275-2670 or email oakridge.tn@planetfitness.com. For more information about Planet Fitness overall, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow PlanetFitness on Facebook and Twitter.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About PF Group Partners, LLC

PF Group Partners, LLC, is a franchise division of Planet Fitness. PF Growth Partners, LLC owns and operates 61 Planet Fitness health clubs with over 500,000 members in the states of Maryland, District of Columbia, Tennessee, Florida and Washington State. In 2013 PF Group Partners, LLC was named The Inaugural Franchise of the Year by Planet Fitness Corporate. In 2014 the group was named Planet Fitness Developer of the Year for opening 11 clubs in 12 months as well as receiving the award for Highest BER (Brand Excellence Review) awarded by Planet Fitness Corporate. In 2015 the group was again named Planet Fitness Developer of the Year awarded by Planet Fitness Corporate. The following year in 2016 the group was given the Judgement Free Generation award for their exceptional work with the local boys and girls clubs in Tennessee by Planet Fitness Corporate.

For a rendering of Planet Fitness Oak Ridge, click here.

