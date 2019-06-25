Featured

Jake Witter out as Baseball Coach at Rockwood

BBB TV 12 has confirmed that Rockwood High School baseball coach, Jake Witter, has been relieved of his duties as the coach of the Tigers. Witter will remain in the classroom but is no longer at the helm of the baseball program. Rockwood is coming off a regular season District 3A Championship this past season, and Witter has been a successful coach while at Rockwood. No reason has been given on why Witter was asked to step down. We’ve reached out to Principal Shannon Cawood and Athletic Director Paul Kamikawa, and Coach K responded that it was a private matter that there would be no comment by the school. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

