Charles Leroy York, Clinton

Charles Leroy York, age 88 of Clinton, TN passed away at his home the morning of Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and two dogs, mowing his yard and traveling. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Lossie York; father, Jackie York; father and mother-in-law, Herman and Louise Herrell; daughter, Dianna Lynn; infant son, Baby York.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma York; children, Sheila Boliver & husband Robert, Sharon Anderson; grandchildren, Steve Gaw, Michelle Barton, Jennifer Anderson, Brianna Kenebrew, Katrina Boliver, Charles Boliver, and Angel Boliver; great grandchildren, Andrea Benzie, Kyndall St. Hill, and Bralin Boliver; cousins, Sue Taylor and Buzz Strickland; host of friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to will follow in the chapel with Rev. Joe Copeland and Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests memorials be made to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

