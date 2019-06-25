Featured

Knoxville man killed in Smokies when Tree falls on vehicle

Patrick Cook Elliott, age 64 of Knoxville, TN, died shortly after his vehicle was struck by a fallen tree along Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019. Elliott was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west along Little River Road approximately 7 miles from Sugarlands Visitor Center when the accident occurred. There were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree. The cause of death is under investigation. The female passenger, Margaret Elliott, was not injured.



Park Rangers and Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene and Elliott was transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. No additional details are available at this time.

