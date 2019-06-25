Featured
Knoxville man killed in Smokies when Tree falls on vehicle
Patrick Cook Elliott, age 64 of
Knoxville, TN, died shortly after his vehicle was struck by a fallen tree along
Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park at approximately 3:45
p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019. Elliott was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
heading west along Little River Road approximately 7 miles from Sugarlands
Visitor Center when the accident occurred. There were no obvious signs of blunt
force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree. The cause of death is under
investigation. The female passenger, Margaret Elliott, was not injured.
Park Rangers and Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene and Elliott was transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. No additional details are available at this time.
