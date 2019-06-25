Obituaries

Charles Lee Goins, Stockbridge, GA

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles Lee Goins, age 75, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at his residence. Charles was born on January 11, 1944 at Cobb Hollow in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Walter “Red” Goins and Verlie Hatmaker. He was of Baptist faith and a member of Salem Baptist Church in Stockbridge, Georgia. Prior to moving to Georgia to be nearer to his sons, Charles and his wife resided in the Anderson County area and he was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top. Charles was a 1961 graduate of Lake City High School and attended Hiawasee Jr College before working for 24 years with Eastern Airlines and 16 years in the Life Insurance Business. He loved kids as evidenced by his involvement with the Church children’s programs as well as driving the church van for Main Street Church and substitute teaching in Anderson County Schools in his retirement. . He also loved golf, traveling and the Tennessee Volunteers. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Ann Garrett and his step-father, J.C. Copeland.

Survivors:

Wife Judith Jett Goins (55 Years) Stockbridge, GA

Sons

Steve Goins (Suzanne) Buford, GA

Mark Goins (Rebecca) Stockbridge, GA

Grandchildren Casey Goins

Joshua Goins Alexandra “Allie” Goins

Sister Jan Copeland Webb (Don) Clinton, TN

Brothers Walter Goins, Jr. Stockbridge, GA

Nick Goins (Jennifer) Cleveland, OH Michael Copeland (Kathy) Jacksboro, TN

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Saturday June 29, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top, TN

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday June 29, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: 6:30 PM, Saturday June 29, 2019 at Norris Memorial Gardens in Andersonville, TN

In Lieu of Flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Main Street Baptist Church Childrens/TeamKID program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

