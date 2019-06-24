Obituaries

Stacey L. Kolopus, Clinton

Stacey L. Kolopus, age 53 of Clinton, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was recently retired from the Oak Ridge Police Department where she worked as a 911 dispatcher and had previously worked as a dispatcher for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and her pets.

She is preceded in death by daughter Rusty; mother Glenda; and grandson Jude.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James Kolopus; son, Andrew; step-daughter Kelly; Brother Judd Sweitzer & sister-in-law Carly Lincoln; Sisters Shelby Goettel and Sydney Sweitzer and Uncle Bill Gary and Aunt Mary Sullivan.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

