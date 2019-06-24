Obituaries

Robert Joe “Bob” Strickland, LaFollette

Robert Joe “Bob” Strickland, age 87 of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cumberland Village Healthcare. Born and raised in Florida, he spent the majority of his life in the construction business. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Hattie Strickland and several siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Strickland; son, Robert Strickland and wife Sheila; son, Ronald Strickland and wife Tammy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Albritton; and a host of extended family members.

At Bob’s request there will be no services.

