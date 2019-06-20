Obituaries

Pernia Mee Martin, Harriman

Pernia Mee Martin, age 95 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

Pernia is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Willis “Bill” Martin, infant son Franklin D. Martin, parents, Lucy and Lon Mee, brothers L.D. Mee and wife Bess, J.W. Mee, and Franklin Mee and wife Bobbie.

Survived by

Daughters Linda and Benny Brown

Beverly and John Story

Joy and Chuck Crosby

Grandchildren Jeff Brown and wife Cherlyn

Richard Brown and wife Robin

Kristin Baron and husband Michael

Meagan Maxwell and husband Robert

Jeniffer Bales and husband Jason

Great Grandchildren Tabatha Stockton

Jacob Brown

Jerame Brown

Isaac Brown

Brittany Murphy

Nicholas Bales

Elizabeth Chapman

Brock Maxwell

Avery Baron

Harper Baron

Great Great Grandchildren Wyatt Humphreys

Gracie Stockton

Sisters Jeanette Powell

Virginia Easter

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m at the First Christian Church in Harriman with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Martin Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

