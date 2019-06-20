Obituaries
Pernia Mee Martin, Harriman
Pernia Mee Martin, age 95 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.
Pernia is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Willis “Bill” Martin, infant son Franklin D. Martin, parents, Lucy and Lon Mee, brothers L.D. Mee and wife Bess, J.W. Mee, and Franklin Mee and wife Bobbie.
Survived by
Daughters Linda and Benny Brown
Beverly and John Story
Joy and Chuck Crosby
Grandchildren Jeff Brown and wife Cherlyn
Richard Brown and wife Robin
Kristin Baron and husband Michael
Meagan Maxwell and husband Robert
Jeniffer Bales and husband Jason
Great Grandchildren Tabatha Stockton
Jacob Brown
Jerame Brown
Isaac Brown
Brittany Murphy
Nicholas Bales
Elizabeth Chapman
Brock Maxwell
Avery Baron
Harper Baron
Great Great Grandchildren Wyatt Humphreys
Gracie Stockton
Sisters Jeanette Powell
Virginia Easter
And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m at the First Christian Church in Harriman with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Martin Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com