Lucille Kerns, Harriman

Lucille Kerns, age 90 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman. Lucille loved her flowers and quilting. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lora Mayton; her husband of 66 years Ellis Kerns; and grandchildren Samantha and Mathew Kerns.

Survived by

Daughter Deborah and husband Steve Coffey

Sons Dennis and wife Mona Kerns

Steve and wife Jackie Kerns

Grandchildren Josh and Brandy Moore

Jeffery and Katie Coffey

Paige Byrd

Keshia and Bill Thomas

Chelsea and Josh Parsons

Chasity and Justin Bruglio

Great grandchildren Lance, Lydia, Lexi, Alivia, Anzley, Madelyn, Sierra, Nolan and Miles

Special Fur Babies Jackie, Maggie and Jake

Very Special Friend Maudie Taylor of Texas

The family would like to thank Dr. Wakham and the staff at Renaissance Terrace for all the love and compassion they showed during Lucille’s illness.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1 p.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Kerns Family.

