Obituaries
Lucille Kerns, Harriman
Lucille Kerns, age 90 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman. Lucille loved her flowers and quilting. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lora Mayton; her husband of 66 years Ellis Kerns; and grandchildren Samantha and Mathew Kerns.
Survived by
Daughter Deborah and husband Steve Coffey
Sons Dennis and wife Mona Kerns
Steve and wife Jackie Kerns
Grandchildren Josh and Brandy Moore
Jeffery and Katie Coffey
Paige Byrd
Keshia and Bill Thomas
Chelsea and Josh Parsons
Chasity and Justin Bruglio
Great grandchildren Lance, Lydia, Lexi, Alivia, Anzley, Madelyn, Sierra, Nolan and Miles
Special Fur Babies Jackie, Maggie and Jake
Very Special Friend Maudie Taylor of Texas
The family would like to thank Dr. Wakham and the staff at Renaissance Terrace for all the love and compassion they showed during Lucille’s illness.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1 p.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Kerns Family.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lucille Mayton Kerns please visit our Sympathy Store.