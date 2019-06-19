Obituaries

Ralph Dewayne Moore, Harriman

Ralph Dewayne Moore was born September 17, 1974 and died June 14, 2019.

He lived a life full to trials and tribulations that most people couldn’t endure, including many false accusations which led to acquittal. He and his family won federal civil rights violations that were inflicted upon them by officials.

He loved his family and friends. He saved numerous lives with his choice to donate his organs.

He fought every conflict and litigations with courage, tenacity, and persistence. The trial that broke his heart and soul was losing his mom (from a surgical error). He gained his angel wings and joined his mom in heaven where there is no pain, tears, or worries.

He loved and cherished his daughter, Angel and his three grandchildren, Elias, Aurora, and Alexandria whom called him Papaw.

He loved fishing, working on cars, and going to DAV fundraisers with his dad. He loved watching and playing with his grandchildren and hearing the words “Dad” and “Papaw”.

He was preceded in death his mother: Linda Gaile Edmonds Moore.

Maternal grandparents: Pete & Margie Edmonds.

Paternal grandparents: Ralph & Mary Moore.

Plus, many friends and relatives.

He is survived by his daughter: Angel (Alex).

Extended family, Brittany, Brant, Lovebug and their biological mother, Crystal

Grandchildren: Elias, Aurora, and Alexandria

Father: Ralph Moore, JR

Sister & Brother-in-law: Rebecca & William Brandon.

Nieces and Nephews: Isaiah, Noah, Makayla, Amanda, and Zack

Numerous relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday June 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will be Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Bro. Mason Goodman officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Moore family.

