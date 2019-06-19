Obituaries

Darrell Glenn Griffin, Jacksboro

Darrell Glenn Griffin, age 54 of Jacksboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence. He was of the Baptist faith. He was born and raised in Knoxville, TN and played the drums in a gospel band called The Midstate Boys with his father and brothers. They traveled all over the country serving the Lord. His hobbies included going to the beach, boating on the lake, cooking out with family and friends, working on cars, and quoting the “Friday movies”. He worked at several companies as an HVAC installer, but the one he worked at the longest was Kalthoff Mechanical. Darrell was a kind man, who would help anyone he could. He truly had a heart of gold. He was proud of many things in his life but the greatest was being a husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Clarence and Katheryn Wright Griffin; sister, Pamela White; brother, Timmy Griffin; brother-in-law, Michael Frazier; and father and mother-in-laws, Mitt and Charlene Bunch.

He is survived by: wife, Sandra Griffin; son, Darrell Griffin, Jr. and wife Kendra ; step-sons, Zack Bailey, and Austin Bailey; grandsons, Dalton Griffin, and Craig Griffin; brother, Floyd Griffin and wife Helen; sister, Jacqueline Frazier; sister-in-law, Pam Bailey; several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12-2pm with the Funeral Service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Floyd Griffin and Rev. Jim Burton officiating. Graveside service will follow at Dailey Cemetery in Knoxville.

www.holleygamble.com

