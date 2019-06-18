Sports

Midway Names New Football Coach

Ron Treadway was named the new head football coach of the Midway Green Wave. Treadway is a familiar face in Roane as well as Morgan County with a proven track record of coaching.

Ron Treadway who served as an assistant coach at Kingston last season has been named the new head football coach for the Green Wave.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity. Midway is a tremendous community to work in as the people living here are passionate supporters of all the athletic programs,” Treadway said.

He replaces Ryen Minton who was recently hired as the offensive coordinator at CAK. Minton led the Green Wave program to a 22-20 overall record and led Midway to back to back Class 1A playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Midway is coming off a 7-4 year where they made the 1A playoffs before losing to Cloudland in the first round.

Before coming to Midway, Treadway spent four years as the principal at Sunbright high school (2015-18). His previous football coaching experience was as an assistant coach at Rockwood for ten seasons (1995-2004). Treadway also served as the assistant principal and head middle school football coach at CAK for eight years as well (2005-13).

