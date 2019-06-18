Obituaries

Ray Ault, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ray Ault, age 74 of Briceville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born October 10, 1944 in Briceville, TN to the late Charles and Flora White Ault. Ray loved going to church and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed Christmas time. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Cecil Ault, JD Ault, and Charles Ault, Jr.; sister, Helen Seitz.

He is survived by: sister, Imogene Ault; nieces and nephews, Jim Ault and wife Kay, Teresa Braden and husband Nickey, Debbie Bonnette, Abby Powell and husband Gary, JD Ault, Jr., and Flora Mae Kuykendall and Louis; beloved friend, Tommy Bullock.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Paul Smith. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11am at Circle Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

