Community

Cold War Patriots Hosts Free Social for K-25, X-10, Y-12 Workers on June 17, 18 & 19

Posted on by in Community with

– Oak Ridge workers invited to reconnect with friends & co-workers –

Denver, Colo. (June 4, 2019) – Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host a free K-25, X-10, Y-12 Oak Ridge Workers Social in Oak Ridge on Monday, June 17, in Kingston on Tuesday, June 18 and in Knoxville on Wednesday, June 19. Events are from 1-3 p.m. each day.

Tuesday, June 18 (Kingston)

Noah’s Event Center (1 mile north after taking I-40 Exit 352 for Kingston)

1200 Ladd Landing

Kingston, Tenn.

Wednesday, June 19 (Knoxville)

O’Connor Senior Center

611 Winona St.

Knoxville, Tenn.

The events will feature a dessert bar, prize giveaways every 30 minutes and a grand prize drawing at 2:45 p.m. The CWP Chairperson Tim Lerew says the organization’s members have requested these types of social events to complement the informational meetings CWP hosts to explain the ins and outs of the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).

“The nuclear weapons industry is a tight-knit group of people who enjoy getting together to reconnect with co-workers who became friends by sharing a passion and commitment for serving our country,” Lerew says. “We invite workers to grab a friend and join us for a fun afternoon.” Lerew adds that workers do not need to be members of the CWP organization in order to attend.

About EEOICPA

The EEOICPA program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and offers monetary compensation and healthcare benefits to workers who participated in the nuclear weapons program from 1942 until the present day and became sick because of radiation exposure or other toxic substances. Learn more at https://www.dol.gov/owcp/energy/.



About Cold War Patriots (CWP)

Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps former nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members. Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

