Rep. Gloria Johnson to Speak at Democratic Women’s Club June 24

Gloria Johnson – 13th District

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat representing Knoxville’s District 13, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, June 24, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Other One, a deli at 178 Randolph Road in Grove Center, Oak Ridge.

Johnson, who served previously in the state legislature from January 2013-January 2015, won a hotly contested race against incumbent Rep. Eddie Smith last November and took her seat in January.

She is a retired Knox County school teacher with 27 years of experience educating special needs children. Johnson is a strong advocate for public education and affordable health care as she works to give children, working families, seniors and teachers a voice in the legislature.

The legislator has served as a board member for Emerge Tennessee and Tennessee Women’s Political Caucus. She also served as the chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and was active in Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

No reservations for the meeting are necessary. Those attending may order dinner from the menu. For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at (865) 483-8937.

