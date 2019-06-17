Obituaries

Dow Allison Burton, Clinton

Dow Allison Burton, age 88, of Clinton, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 15th, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1931 in Ensor Hollow, Gentry, Tennessee, the youngest son of Alec and Jenny Burton. Dow graduated from Baxter Seminary and enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 serving as a C130 crew chief during the Korean War. After being discharged, he came to Oak Ridge to work for South Central Bell and retired from AT&T with 40 years of service.

Dow is survived by his wife Peggy (Alcorn) of 64 years. They have three children: Laura (John) Kramer, Barry (Robin) Burton, and Scott (Tracy) Burton. They also have eight grandchildren: Allison Kramer, Travis Burton, Nick Burton, Mark Kramer, Alex Burton, Katherine Burton, Lauren Burton, and Sarah Burton.. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Maxine Burton, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Sam Burton, and sisters Virginia Maggart and Ruth Petretzky. He enjoyed gardening, Norris Lake, Sudoku puzzles, and spending time with his family.

The family will be receiving friends at Memorial United Methodist Church of Clinton from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with the funeral immediately following. Graveside service will be at Grandview Cemetery of Clinton following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials be given to Memorial United Methodist Church of Clinton Ida Gamble Scholarship Fund.

