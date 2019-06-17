Obituaries

Kenneth “Glenn” Long Sr, Heiskell

Kenneth “Glenn” Long, Sr., age 86 of Heiskell, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at home in Hickory Valley. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved gardening, riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved Jesus. Glenn retired from Johnson Controls in 2000. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lossen Long and Bonnie Coker Long.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Long; children, Kenneth G. Long, Jr., Glenda Coffin, Debbie Duggan, Gail Roberts, and Mark Long; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00-12:00pm with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00pm with the Rev. Thomas Aiken officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

