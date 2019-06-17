Obituaries

Douglas Troy Lane, Frost Bottom

Douglas Troy Lane, age 72, a resident of the Frost Bottom community in Anderson County, passed away, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mr. Lane was born, October 10, 1946 in Oliver Springs. He was born, raised, and currently lived in Frost Bottom. Doug loved guns, gardening, cars, being in the woods, playing hide and seek with the grandkids, cutting up with people, his dogs, Brutus, Zoey, Dutch and Spike and most importantly he loved people and everyone loved him.

Douglas spent 4 years in the Army and did 3 tours in Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his parents: LeRoy and Dorothy Lively Lane and by a sister, Delores Johnson.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Vickie Tucker Lane; by children: Alisa Wright (Kelly), Scott Lane (Patience), Eric Lane, and Jennifer Lane; by grandchildren: Kayla, Kelsie, Sean, Keanu, Skylar, Austin, Levi, Lexi, and Jon; by great-grandchildren: Kalionna, Donovan, Isaiah, Trinity, Sophia, Bentley, Nathan, Lane, Jackson, and Cason; by brothers: David Lane, Dwight Lane (Sandra), and Daryl Lane; by a sister, Diane Lane; by sisters-in-law: Patsy Burney, Deb McAbe (Larry) Lavada Hatmaker (Bill), and Sharon Wilson; by a brother-in-law, Archie Tucker; by special friends: Bryan Riley, Gladys Harris, Dr. Clary Foot and Eddie Leach; by special cousins: Lyndel and Steve Lane and Merv and Sharon Simchowitz and he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service with Full Military Honors, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Lively Cemetery in Frost Bottom.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is proudly serving the Lane family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

