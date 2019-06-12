Obituaries

Mary Katherine Litton, Kingston

Mrs. Mary Katherine Litton, age 90 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in Kingston. She was born October 3rd, 1928 in Rockwood, TN. She was a long standing member of the first Christian Church in Rockwood, TN. Mary was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Roscoe and Mamie Leffew; Husband, Edsel Ford Litton; Sister, Pearl Finley; Half Brother, Eugene Clowers; Half Sister, Margaret East.

Survivors Include:

Son: Larry Litton of Bristol, TN.

Daughter: Teresa Litton of Kingston, TN.

Grandchildren: Rachel Collins, Larry F. Litton, Jr., Tyler Austin Litton

Great-Grandchild: Darby Collins

Sister: Josephine Underwood of Rockwood, TN.

Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

Family will have a graveside service Thursday, June 13th, 2019 in Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:00pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Katherine Litton.

