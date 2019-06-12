Featured

Roll over accident shuts down I-40 for a short time Tuesday

Around 7 pm Tuesday, Interstate 40 Westbound near the Kingston main exit was tied up for hours as a pick-up pulling a camper rolled over causing major back-ups for westbound travelers. Kingston Fire personnel and Sheriff’s Deputies were the first on the scene. One female, the driver, identified as 57-year-old Dawn Renee Godsey Becker from Naples, FL was injured and transported to the hospital. The report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer indicated that the driver of the pick-up pulling a camper trailer was traveling west on I-40 near the 352-mile marker and attempted to pass an oversize load commercial motor vehicle. The wind from the oversize load caused the camper trailer behind the pick-up to start fishtailing. The Driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled her pick-up truck and the camper. The camper came to a final uncontrolled rest in the median on its top and the vehicle came to final uncontrolled rest blocking both lanes of the interstate as the debris was scattered across the westbound lanes shutting down the interstate. Kingston Fire personnel was able to clear the roadway quickly by using a city-owned back-hoe that was right down from the accident off the interstate.

Photos courtesy of Kingston Fire Department

