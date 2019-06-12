Obituaries

Patricia Todd, East Ridge

Patricia Todd, age 74, of East Ridge passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Throughout her life, Patricia was an avid animal lover and rescuer. She will be remembered for her loving and giving heart and was lovingly known as “Granny Pat.” She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Todd.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammie King & husband Ken; granddaughters, Brittany and Jessica Wilson; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Zeke Kirby; loving fur companion, Chloe.

The family is honoring her requests and there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or UT Hospice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

