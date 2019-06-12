Featured

Oak Ridge Police Department Earns Accreditation from TLEA

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 11, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is pleased to announce it has been granted accreditation status by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program. ORPD was awarded this achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting held in Franklin, Tennessee, on May 29, 2019.

To achieve accreditation with TLEA, an agency voluntarily submits to a three-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness utilizing 160 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment.

The standards evaluate an agency’s policies which address a variety of areas including organizational, operational and budget management practices. The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services, and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee. The TLEA program is a valuable and cost-effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

The Oak Ridge Police Department successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured the professionalism, organizational, and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures. “The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired,” TACP President Randy Evans said. “We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Oak Ridge Police Department, its staff and community leaders.”

“We’re constantly working to improve and the TLEA accreditation is just one example of the superior level of police service we are already providing our community,” Oak Ridge Chief of Police Robin Smith stated. “These standards will help further our goals to make Oak Ridge an even more attractive place to live, work and visit.”

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.

The TLEA Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program.

