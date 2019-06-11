Obituaries

Elzo Joseph Newport, Spring City

Elzo Joseph Newport, age 60 of Spring City, departed this life on June 8th, 2019 unexpected at home with his loving wife Sally Joanne Harshbarger-Newport by his side. He was born on Sept 17th, 1958 in Dayton, OH to Elzo and Maggie Jeffers Newport. Joe was a good natured, very likeable person. Joe was member of Vision Independent Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He loved music, loved to go boating, and especially loved to fish. Joe was the type of person that liked to make friends and would be willing to do anything for others. Joe loved to spend quality time with his grandkids for hours, especially to fish. His contagious laugh and personality will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents: Elzo & Maggie Newport; Sister: Audrey Jean Blackson; and son-in-law: Dwayne Reid. He is survived by:

Wife: Sally Harshbarger-Newport of Spring City, TN

Children: Adam Newport of Dayton, TN

Diana Jones of DeGraff, OH Jill Reid of Lake View, OH Brad (Andrea) Harshbarger of DeGraff, OH

Grandchildren: Destany Thompson (Dalas), Dana Grace Jones, Drew Jones, Hunter Reid, Katie Newport, and Levi, Beau, Callie, and Emily Harshbarger

Sisters: Judy (Max) Newport Reed of Spring City, TN

Pat (Robert) Newport Smith of Spring City, TN Linda Hickey of Spring City, TN

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15th from 3:00pm till 4:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 4 with Bro. Jonathan Barker officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Joe Newport.

