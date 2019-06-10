BBBTV12

Y-12 to simulate emergency on Wednesday

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

Emergency response personnel from the National Nuclear Security Administration and Consolidated Nuclear Security—along with federal, state, and local emergency management personnel—will conduct an emergency management exercise in and around the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, June 12.

During the exercise, people in the vicinity of the Y-12 may observe personnel simulating response activities and performing environmental monitoring or sampling, but these offsite activities are part of the exercise, according to a press release.

This event is part of emergency management exercises conducted on a regular basis by the U.S. Department of Energy facilities in Oak Ridge to ensure that the public, Y-12 employees, and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency at the Oak Ridge Reservation.

