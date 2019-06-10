Obituaries

Mary Carroll Weaver Singleton, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary Carroll Weaver Singleton, age 90 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on June 5, 2019 at her residence. Mary was born August 24, 1928 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Earl Hendrix and Rose Kathryn Bullock Hendrix. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, loved watching tv, especially Hallmark and soap operas, flowers, Bible word searches, and coloring. She was a caregiver to many people. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husbands Paul Weaver and Lawrence Singleton, sons Garry Weaver and Danny Weaver, and her granddaughter Danielle Braden.

Survivors:

Daughters Paulette Bartholomew and husband Ronnie of Glendale, AZ

Deborah Hicks and husband Mike of Jacksboro

Sons Jerry Weaver and wife Janie of Green Springs, Ohio

Darrell Weaver and wife Judy of Clinton

Special Cousin Clara (Tootsie) Devoe and husband Rex

Special Friend and Neighbor Ronnie Elmore

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice workers Veronica, Ashley, and Chaplain James.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

