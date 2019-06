Featured

Breaking News – Secret City Festival Concert Canceled due to weather

Posted on by in Featured, News with

This just in. The secret City Festival has canceled the 38 Special Concert due to weather. The concert was scheduled for tonight.

The concert with Loverboy was cut short last night due to lightning in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged breaking news, cancel, canceled, cancellation, Concert, Secret City Festival