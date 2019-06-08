Featured

Investigation Discovery TV Show films at Dean’s Restaurant Thursday

Dean Russell with Carl Marino

Did you try to go eat at Dean’s Restaurant and Bakery in Oak Ridge on Thursday and found them closed for the night?

Well, Dean’s Restaurant was the scene Thursday of Discovery ID’s program, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda. The cast and crew from Jupiter Entertainment, the Knoxville Production Company that produces Homicide Hunter for the Discovery Network were all on hand to film a scene at the eatery in Jackson Square.

Dean Russell with the car used in Homicide Hunter

Dean Russell, owner of Dean’s Restaurant shared a few pictures with us from Thursday. A picture with Carl Marino, who plays Lt. Joe Kenda on the show. Plus a picture with the car that has been used in all 124+ Episodes of Homicide Hunter.

Dean said that he would let the people of the area know when this episode will air on Investigation Discovery.

Lt. Joe Kenda – Homicide Hunter

Carl Marino – plays Lt. Joe Kenda

Lt. Joe Kenda spent 23 years in the Colorado Springs Police Department, where he amassed a lifetime of memories catching killers and helping solve close to 400 homicide investigations. The vivid memories are brought back to life in this hour-long series, as Kenda reopens his “Murder Books” for viewers — folders in which every detail of his murder cases is held — to revisit the most disturbing cases still haunting him today. As he details the process of how he solved the crimes, Kendra also embarks on a personal journey, coming to terms with long-suppressed nightmares. As he says, “I don’t want to tell these stories. I need to.”

