Obituaries

Amy LeAnn Brown, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Amy LeAnn Brown, age 44 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on May 27, 2019 at the Summit View in Rocky Top, Tennessee. She was of Christian Faith. She attended Pellissippi State Community College where she earned a degree in Financial Management. She was a voracious reader and an extremely articulate writer. She had a special place in her heart for stray animals, and they loved her as well. Though without question the most glowing quality she will be remembered for was her inexorable love and compassion for her children. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, David and Lola Smith; grandparents John and Betty Lamb; grandfather Millard Smith; and her beloved adoptive mother Aunt Jean Pinkston.

Amy is survived by daughters Candace Warrick and Lily Brown, brother, John Dee Smith, grandmother Kathryn Smith, uncle and aunt, Jr. and Charlotte Smith, aunt Brenda Clark, uncle and aunt Earl and Linda Lamb all of Knoxville, aunt and uncle Kathy and Gary Hall of Chickamauga, Georgia, dear friend and roommate Carrie Cardwell and all of the staff at Summit View at Rocky Top, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Living Waters Baptist Church located at 3315 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938, with Pastor Jamie Webber officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

