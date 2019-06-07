Obituaries

Peggy Joyce Howard Edwards, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Peggy Joyce Howard Edwards, age 82 of Harriman, passed peacefully away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence Ray Edwards.

Parents: Ralph & Lora Wright Howard.

Three brothers: Gene Howard, R.L. Howard, and Charles Howard.

Three sisters: Betty Howard, Jimmie Howard Halburnt, and Robbie Howard Rose.

She is survived by her son: Monte Edwards & wife Janet of Clinton.

Brother: Tom Howard & wife Faye of Harriman.

Brother-in-law: Garland Edwards of Chicago, IL.

Four sisters-in-law: Nancy Howard of Oak Ridge, Gloria Edwards of Chicago, IL, Carol Edwards of Harriman, and Imogene Tate of Harriman.

Special friends: Jim Reynolds of Oakdale and Anne Pope of Kingston.

Beloved nieces, nephews, caring friends who will mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends Monday June 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Edwards family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

