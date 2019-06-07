Obituaries

Jerry Wayne Clark, Kingston

Mr. Jerry Wayne Clark, 64, of Kingston, won his battle with Charcot-Marie Tooth Syndrome on May 28, 2019. Jerry was raised in South Harriman and graduated in 1974. He served proudly in the United States Army from 1975 – 1979. He enjoyed his years as a firefighter and was an avid Nascar fan.

He is preceded in death by his father: Lendelle Clark Sr.

And his In Laws: Mary Jane Clark and Andy Clark

He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Judith Clark

Two daughters: Misty Davis of Kingston and Amanda Gunter (Roy Smith) of Harriman

Three grandchildren: Kaitlyn Davis of Kingston and Sara and Christopher Gunter of Harriman

His mother: Savannah Clark of Harriman

Three brothers: Lendelle Clark Jr. (Sue) of Knoxville, David Clark of Harriman and Melvin Clark (Teresa) of Rockwood

Brother-in-law: Richard Clark of Mobil, AL.

Two sisters-in-law: Dana Seiber of Kingston and Melva & husband Tommy Boyd of Rockwood.

Son at heart: Mike & wife Christy Shipley.

His love bugs: Allie and Jake.

And a host of nephews, nieces, grand and great grand nieces and nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neely officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations to your favorite charity.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Clark family.

