Staff Yard Sale at Claxton Elementary

The Staff of Claxton Elementary invite you to their Yard sale this Saturday, June 8th. It all starts at 8 am and will be held “Rain or Shine”, but if it’s raining, they will move it inside the gym for a “dry” yard sale. They will have Clothes, furnishing, decorations and much more! Come check it out!

Tagged Yard Sale